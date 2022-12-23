On camera, road in Bengaluru crumbles when scraped with bare hands

This may not be new for Bengaluru but it continues to surprise the Internet. This time, Bengaluru's Geethanjali Layout area has witnessed an incident where the road crumbled when scraped with bare hands. “Roads of Bengaluru can be removed by hand literally, Geethanjali Layout today asphalted road says it all!” read a post on Twitter account called Hate Detector with a nine-second long video.

This comes after a similar incident was reported in the HSR Layout where a road was re-laid. A Congress leader recorded a video of herself picking apart the tar with her bare hands and the road came off in pebbles. Kavitha Reddy, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee's (KPCC) general secretary, demonstrated the poor quality of the road, which she said was laid less than 10 days ago.

A resident also flagged the poor quality of road in Gandhinagar constituency on Monday, saying that a newly-laid road in the area was crumbling. He shared photos showing a portion of the road that was caving in, and added that the road was supposed to be re-laid, but only patch work was done.

Madam!. Gandinagar constituency ge banni. It is the same road, newly laid road tar are peeling off. Board were put by @dineshgrao fans for relay of road but they did only patch work & escaped. Looks like every member of house remains same. pic.twitter.com/oDqlmpLwA8 — ????????pothole (?run) (@BlrVcm06) December 19, 2022

There have been several other instances in the Karnataka capital this past year where concerns have been raised over newly opened roads, flyovers and other infrastructure.. These incidents of crumbling infrastructure in the city have prompted the opposition Congress to level allegations against government officials and even ministers of demanding a 40 per cent 'commission' to grant projects.

Karnataka is set to hold assembly elections early next year. In this light, the Congress has furthered their attacks against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's government, criticising them for allegedly hiring contractors who are accused of using low-quality raw materials to cut costs.