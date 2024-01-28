Our govt committed to construct Navali balancing reservoir: Karnataka DK Shivakumar

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said today that the state government is committed to constructing the parallel balancing reservoir near Navali across the Tungabhadra River in Karnataka. Our govt committed to construct Navali balancing reservoir: DK Shivakumar

Addressing the media here, he said, "We have written letters to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Chief Ministers (Revanth Reddy and Jagan Mohan Reddy) seeking time to discuss the project as it involves the three states. Our government is fully committed to building this balancing reservoir."

"The Koppala district in-charge minister and MLAs of Koppala and Ballari districts have demanded construction of the balancing reservoir. The Andhra Pradesh administration hasn't given time yet, as they may be preparing for elections. All three states will sit down and discuss the usage of excess 30 TMC of water as it is beneficial to all three states."

"The Chief Minister has already discussed this project in the Legislative Assembly. This issue was discussed when I was the irrigation minister in the past. We will take the project forward this time," he said.

"I am very happy to be participating in the mega fair of the Gavi Siddeshwara Mutt. I have heard of this Mutt a lot, and I have visited this a couple of times in the past," the Deputy CM said.

He said that the Mutt is bringing in social revolution in the region.

"I have come here as a representative of the government to support and encourage the good work of the Mutt. We are with the people of this region," he said.