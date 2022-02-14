Pandemic brought us closer: Milana Nagaraj and Darling Krishna

“Valentine’s Day is an exciting date for the two of us. Love Mocktail, our film (which we did) together, released around this day of love in 2020, and we got married on V-Day in 2021. This year, we have released Love Mocktail 2,” says actor Milana Nagaraj, fondly reminiscing the moments she has lived and celebrated with her husband, actor Darling Krishna.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talk about their plans for Valentine’s Day and Nagaraj shares that apart from the big release this year, they are looking forward to celebrating a big dinner bash with close ones. “We want to celebrate the success of our collaborations in films and relationship this Valentine’s Day!”

One would wonder what this real life couple, with a striking reel life chemistry, would prefer doing to express their love to the other. “We are film buffs. Every Friday, we try to catch almost every Kannada movie in its first show on the first day. Especially if it’s a love story,” says Krishna, adding, “Our fondness for love stories brought us together to have our own production house to make films that focus on the way we perceive love.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Krishna adds that they are homebodies and prefer spending time together “rather than going for something grandiose”. He says: “We make it a point to go out for a lunch or dinner to keep a balance, as well.”

Nagaraj says there’s no particular place in Bengaluru that is their favourite since “The entire city is filled with beautiful places to go to. As long as you have the right person next to you, any place can become romantic.”

The couple tied the knot on Valentine’s Day, exactly a year ago, which makes it their first anniversary today. Ask how she felt when she found out that they’ll get married on Valentine’s Day, and Nagaraj says, “Krishna was over the moon, and was hell-bent on us getting married on that exact date.” To this, Krishna adds, “Our wedding was a beautiful affair. The weather, people and theme were just perfect.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about their time as a wedded couple, Krishna says the pandemic didn’t affect their relationship. “We were together all the time, and since we prefer spending time at home, we did not mind the situation (pandemic and lockdown). If anything, it brought us closer,” he says and Nagaraj adds: “We went through the pandemic together and even tested positive together.”

For the year ahead, the two don’t have any specific goals. “The idea is to just be together and do things we like,” concludes Nagaraj.

Follow more stories on @htshowbiz