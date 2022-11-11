PM Modi in Bengaluru today to flag off several projects. Full schedule

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to arrive in Karnataka capital Bengaluru to flag off a slew of projects. He will be inaugurating the second terminal of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), unveiling the statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of the city, and also be flagging off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, set to serve the Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru route.

He shared a message on Twitter to convey that he is looking forward to embarking on his trip. “I look forward to being in the vibrant city of Bengaluru tomorrow, 11th November. I am honoured to be getting the opportunity to unveil a statue of Sri Nadaprabhu Kempegowda,” he said.

“Other highlights of the Bengaluru visit include: Inauguration of Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport. Flagging off the Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express. Flagging off the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Yatra train,” he added.

Local politicians and residents took to social media extending their warm welcome to the PM.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai wrote, "A warm welcome to the pride of the country, Prime Minister @narendramodi, who will be present at the unveiling of the 108 feet statue of Bangalore's builder, Nadaprabhu Shri Kempegowda.”

"An absolute pleasure to welcome Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji to Bengaluru where he will inaugurate Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda airport. The PM will also be unveiling the Statue of Prosperity & flag off the Chennai-Mysore Vande Bharat Express train," he said in a two-part tweet.

As PM Modi lands in town, traffic police in Bengaluru had to make arrangements for smooth commute of the public, who are likely to get stuck in traffic jams as many roads would be closed off for the prime minister's convoy.

In a press release dated Wednesday, the Bengaluru traffic police department listed out roads where vehicular movement will be prohibited on Friday from 8am to 2pm. Bengaluru City Police also shared a video of IPS officer Dr B R Ravikanthe Gowda, the joint commissioner of Bengaluru traffic police, requesting public cooperation in the midst of this.

“Important Announcement #VandeBharat Express & #Terminal2 to be inaugurated this Friday. Requesting namma public to please cooperate with the traffic restrictions. In the grand calculus of things, this is going to boost commute - In & out of our beautiful city.”

“Rest assured, Bengaluru City Police will work tirelessly to help ease this inconvenience and bring this city back to the fast-paced phenomenon it truly is. Police - Public partnership! Thank you for your co-operation,” the tweet read.

The Bengaluru airport, where two of PM Modi's events are scheduled, also went on Twitter to issue an advisory to passengers and suggested alternative routes to take to reach the airport.

“Passenger Advisory: Please be advised that due to VIP movement, we are anticipating heavy traffic to and from @BLRAirport on November 11, 2022. Kindly plan your trip accordingly. #BLRairport #Bengaluru #travel #traveladvisory,” it tweeted.