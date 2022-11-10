‘Potholes, bad roads': Residents' appeal to PM Modi ahead of his visit to Bengaluru

Several netizens and residents went on social media to post their appeals to PM Modi ahead of his visit to Karnataka capital on Friday. Narendra Modi will be arriving in Bengaluru city to inaugurate the second terminal of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) and unveil the statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of the city.

He will also be flagging off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, set to serve the Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru route.

Several were of the opinion that repair works were undertaken by the city's civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) at the last minute to put its best face forward ahead of the PM's arrival. Many also pointed to areas where his convoy will not be passing through and asked him to take local officials to task.

Bengaluru has become infamous for its deadly potholes and bad roads after recording multiple accidents and deaths. The ruling BJP government in the state has also been blamed for civic apathy.

“Kids from #DishaCentral in Balagere, got stuck at #Panathur #SCross for 2.5 hours & returned home without school today! Respected @narendramodi sir, Please visit this place instead of airport. #EastBengaluru #NewBenagaluru #ITCaptial @CMofKarnataka @ArvindLBJP,” a citizens' movement page wrote on Twitter.

“Dear PM Sri @narendramodi avare while in Bengaluru if you find the ride smooth, not bumpy please don't believe on the face of it. Reality is entirely different, roads are being spruced up by BBMP for your visit, unfortunately we travel on broken, bad & potholed roads. @PMOIndia,” a netizen, Rohith Simha, tweeted.

Another while replying to BJP MP Tejasvi Surya's tweet on the Bengaluru airport's swanky new terminal, said, “Very nice, good job. Also develop other cities in north Karnataka. @narendramodi Modi sir tmrw when you come to Bengaluru there will be Prahlad Joshi @JoshiPralhad. Can you inform him to do some work in Hubli. He is just, show casing Hubli railway station as a big feather..”

“Modi ji, please kuch Bengaluru airport se Bengaluru tak saralta se pahuchne ke liye bhi kijiye,” another posted, which means - “Modi ji, please make a way for us to commute easily from the Bengaluru airport to the city.”

“@narendramodi Modi Bhai only when you visit Namma Bengaluru,a particular place in our city gets a face-lift & infrastructure work happens. Keep coming to Bengaluru & visit all areas in our uru. Athiti Devo Bhava @PMOIndia @BJP4India @CMofKarnataka @BSBommai @AmitShah,” another said.