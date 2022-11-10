PM Modi on 2-day visit to south India from Nov 11; will launch several projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Friday and Saturday.

He will take part in various events including the launch of Vande Bharat Express at the KSR railway station in Bengaluru.

Along with the Vande Bharat, PM Modi will also launch the Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train.

On the same day, PM Modi will inaugurate the second terminal at Kempegowda International Airport.

On Saturday, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple projects in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam.

He will also visit the Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited (RFCL) plant in Telangana and also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects there.

The projects in Andhra Pradesh include a six-lane Greenfield Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor, a port road from Convent Junction to Sheela Nagar Junction and the Narasannapeta to Pathapatnam section of NH-326A along with other significant projects worth over ₹10,500 crore.

Projects in Telangana worth over ₹9,500 crore that include a fertilizer plant at Ramagundam and the Bhadrachalam Road-Sattupalli rail line among others.