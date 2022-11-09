Civic body BBMP undertakes repair works across Bengaluru ahead of PM Modi visit

Bengaluru's civic body, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has undertaken several repair works across the city ahead of prime minister Narendra Modi's visit on November 11 to inaugurate a few projects.

PM Modi is set to unveil the 108-feet tall bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru city, on the Kempegowda International Airport premises. He will also inaugurate a new terminal at the airport, and flag off the much-awaited Vande Bharat Express train, set to run across the Chennai-Mysuru-Bengaluru route.

The BBMP laid fresh asphalt on Belathur road in Kadugodi and Majestic, and also worked on revamping the back entrance of the Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) railway station.

As the civic body also aims to fill the infamous potholes of the city, the BBMP's chief commissioner IAS officer Tushar Giri Nath revised the deadline for the project from November 10 to November 15, The Indian Express reported.

Netizens have already pointed out sub-standard works taken up by the BBMP, which is supposedly a last-minute effort to save face ahead of the PM's visit.

“Poor quality road. Newly laid just few days back. At Belathur road, Kadugodi, Bangalore. One if the populated area. Get ready for Pothole scam,” a Twitter user posted.

“This is the road in Bengaluru, the silicon valley of India just opposite to Flipkart office. In the last few days, three people met with accidents including a young mother driving her daughter to school on a two-wheeler,” another said.

This is the road in Bengaluru, the silicon valley of India just opposite to Flipkart office. In the last few days, three people met with accidents including a young mother driving her daughter to school on a two-wheeler. @WF_Watcher @MTF_Mobility @ChristinMP_TOI @TimesNow @ndtv pic.twitter.com/Z9o3Iq9x70 — gvsk (@gvsai92) November 8, 2022

Begur Road and around Begur area are most ignored part of Bengaluru.. least development here.. @BBMPCOMM @BBMPAdmn #WORSTPOLITICS pic.twitter.com/9Q47l6hnf9 — Harish (@choudapurkar) November 8, 2022

“BJP MLA of Bommanahalli @msrbommanahalli has been in Power since 2008 still every Ward is in a mess and every issue is still unattended! Even the Election time patch up he is doing is collapsing!” KPCC General Secretary Dr Kavitha Reddy wrote, to which a netizen replied, “Begur Road and around Begur area are most ignored part of Bengaluru.. least development here..”

Bengaluru roads and potholes have been a hot topic of conversation over the last few months, with allegations levelled against local leaders after several accidents and deaths were recorded.

