Bengaluru civic body spent 6 Cr on road for PM's visit. Cave-in the next day

The Bengaluru civic body has issued a show-cause notice to three engineers responsible for the asphalting of the Mariyappanapalya Main Road in the Bengaluru University campus that was re-laid at a cost of ₹6 crore for prime minister Narendra Modi's visit on Monday. The road caved-in on Tuesday. Visuals showed a massive hole at one place and photographs shared by the Karnataka unit of the Congress showed pieces of the asphalt 'peeling off'.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued a notice to engineers tasked with overseeing the asphalting work on the road, which has been labelled 'sub-standard'.

According to news agency ANI all three belong to the RR Nagar Division.

The road was part of the prime minister's convoy's route Monday as he travelled to inaugurate the Dr BR Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) campus.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has ordered BBMP chief commissioner IAS officer Tushar Giri Nath to conduct a probe and take steps against those responsible for the lapse.

"By observation of visuals, it is felt there is no Standard Operation Procedure followed in the execution of the above-said work. Therefore, show cause notice is hereby issued calling upon your explanation about the said issue along with the test reports and also why action should not be initiated for failing to execute the work as per Standard Operation Procedure and also failing to discharge your duties as Executive Engineer on site," the BBMP notice said.

The Karnataka high court has also weighed in, sarcastically asked civic agencies if they only planned to do their job when presidents or prime ministers visit, PTI reported.

The BBMP spent ₹23 crore to repair roads in the city for the prime minister's visit.

The court was hearing a contempt petition filed against the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) seeking restoration of water and sewerage lines to two sites in Visvesvaraya Layout.

PTI quoted the court as saying: "Maybe the condition of roads will improve if the PM and president visit Bengaluru often. Last week you spent ₹23 crore to fill potholes. The PM has to travel on different roads each time for you to do your duty?"