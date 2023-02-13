PM Modi meets Kannada actors Yash and Rishab Shetty in Bengaluru. Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally met Kannada actors Yash and Rishab Shetty along with a few social media influencers at Bengaluru’s Raj Bhavan on Sunday evening. The PM is in Bengaluru to inaugurate the Aero India show at Yelahanka’s air station.

Late actor Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife Ashwini Rajkumar was also seen along with PM Modi. Various topics such as cinema, the culture of Karnataka are said to be discussed during the meet. He also lauded the efforts of southern cinema for giving boost to cultural identity and prioritizing women characters in the movies. A post in the official twitter handle of BJP Karnataka read, “Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi met Karnataka film stalwarts in Bengaluru. He discussed topics pertaining to culture, new India and the progress of Karnataka.” Kannada movies KGF-2 and Kantara turned out to be pan Indian blockbusters last year.

Popular social media influencer and YouTuber Shraddha too shared her conversation with PM Modi. Shraddha wrote, “Namashkar, yes, I met the Honorable Prime Minister of our Country. His first word to me was ‘Aiyyo!’. I am not blinking, that’s my ‘O My God, he really said that, this is really happening!!!! look. Thank you @PMOIndia.” She is popularly known as Aiyoo Shraddha to her social media followers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the Kantara actor Rishab Shetty at Bengaluru's Raj Bhavan on Sunday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met KGF star Yash on Sunday evening at Bengaluru's Raj Bhavan.

Former cricketers Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad with PM Narendra Modi at Bengaluru's Raj Bhavan on Sunday evening.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Aero India show in Bengaluru and said that Bengaluru's sky is witnessing the capability of a ‘new India’. "Bengaluru's sky is giving a testimony that the new height is the truth of new India. Today, the nation is touching new heights and even crossing it. The sky of Bengaluru is truly witnessing the capability of new India," said PM Modi. The Aero India show will continue till February 17 at Bengaluru’s Yelahanka air station.

