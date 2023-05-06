37 key roads to avoid ahead of PM Modi's rally in Bengaluru today

Parts of Bengaluru were decked up ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega rally in the Karnataka capital on Saturday, where he is set to cover a distance of 26 kilometres. In this view, the Bengaluru traffic police issued a fresh advisory for commuters to avoid congestions and ensure safety of the PM.

Residents stop in front of barricades placed in JP Nagar ahead of PM Modi's mega rally on Saturday.

“In view of the visit of the Honourable Prime Minister of India, to Bengaluru City, please avoid the following roads on May 6 from 8 am to 1 pm,” the Bengaluru police said.

Here are the 37 roads to avoid today:

• Chamarajpet Main Road

• KP Agrahara

• Magadi Main Road

• Cholarapalya

• MC Circle

• West of Chord Road

• MC Layout 1st Cross Road

• MC Layout Nagarabhavi road

• BGS Ground

• Havanuru Junction

• 8th Main Road, Basaveshwaranagar

• 15th Main Road, Basaveshwaranagar

• Shankara mutt Junction

• Modi Hospital Road

• West of Chord Road

• Navarang Junction

• MKK Road

• Malleswaram Circle

• Sampige Road

• Sankey Road

Rajbhavan Road

• JJ Nagar

• Ramanamaharshi Road

• Binny Mill Road

• Mekhri Circle

• Shalini Ground area

• RBI Layout, JP Nagar

• South-End Circle

• Rose Gardens, JP Nagar

• Armugam Circle

• Bull Temple Road

• 24th Main, 9th Cross

• Ramakrishashrama

• Sirsi Circle

• Uma Theatre

• TR Mill

• Balekayi Mandi

"Requesting namma public to please co-operate and plan their commute accordingly," the traffic police added.