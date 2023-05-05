PM Narendra Modi's Bengaluru road show gets rescheduled again. Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bengaluru road show got rescheduled for the second time, as there is a NEET examination on May 7 and the road show might lead to a traffic snarl. The BJP unit has now decided that a 26-kilometer road show will be preponed to May 6 and the rest eight kilometers will be covered on May 7, which is set to conclude by 11.30 am. PM Modi's Bengaluru road show gets rescheduled again.

Also Read - Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Shobha Karandlaje recites Hanuman Chalisa with BJP workers

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya said that PM has ordered the BJP unit in Karnataka to not cause any inconvenience to the students who will be taking the NEET exam. Tejasvi tweeted, “On account of NEET exams on 7th of May, Hon. PM Sri @narendramodi Ji directed us to prepone the 26 km road show to the 6th of May and shorten the roadshow distance on 7th to conclude it before 11.30 am. His one-line directive was - ‘I don’t want even a single medical student in Bengaluru to be inconvenienced’. Proud to belong to a political party that is so sensitive and responsible to our students.”

Initially, PM Modi’s 36-kilometers road show was scheduled on Saturday, and it is covered in a way that PM Modi covers 17 constituencies in Bengaluru on a single day. However, keeping the traffic snarls in mind, the roadshow was later divided into two days, which is Saturday and Sunday.

PM Modi's roadshow in Karnataka’s capital is expected to be a major part of the BJP's campaign for this assembly elections as the ruling party is aiming to retain its power in the southern state.