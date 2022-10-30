PM Modi's praise for Bengaluru's Suresh Kumar for contribution to environment

In his monthly radio address, ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday praised a Bengaluru local for his passion for protecting nature. PM Modi also said that the people of India can learn a lot from this ecologist.

Suresh Kumar, who is resident of Bengaluru’s Sahakara Nagar, is known for his contribution towards increasing the green cover in the tech capital of the country. The Prime Minister mentioned him and said, “Twenty years ago, Sudhakar decided to bring back life to a forest around his residence in Karnataka’s Bengaluru. His decision was full of challenges. But the saplings that were planted around 20 years ago have now turned into 40 feet trees. People of Bengaluru are now enjoying the beauty of this forest.”

Suresh Kumar also received accolades for building a bus shelter in Bengaluru’s Sahakara Nagar, which promotes Kannada language. “Apart from his work towards the ecology, Suresh Kumar also built a bus shelter and gifted brass plates with Kannada language written on it to people to promote Kannada and the culture of the state. Imagine how great it is to work towards ecology and culture at the same time. He taught a lesson to the entire nation and he should be an inspiration to the youngsters of this country,” PM Modi added.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai congratulated Suresh Kumar and called him "a selfless man". On Twitter, he wrote, “The selfless service and social and environmental concern of Suresh Kumar, a resident of Sahakhara Nagar, Bangalore, environment and Kannada lover, was eloquently praised by Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi in his Mann Ki Baat today. Hearty congratulations to Suresh Kumar. Your service is an inspiration to many people.”

