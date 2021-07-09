Police arrests 12 for gang rape, torture of Bangladeshi national

Bengaluru: Twelve people have been arrested in connection with the gangrape and torture of a Bangladeshi woman in May, Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant said on Thursday. Out of the 12 accused, 11 are Bangladeshi nationals and two are women.

“Twelve accused are arrested, out of which 11 accused persons and the victim are Bangladeshi nationals. The investigation is complete, and a detailed and systemic 1019-page charge sheet has been submitted to the Hon’ble Court within a short span of 5 weeks,” Pant tweeted.

Shobuj Sheik and Rafiq alias Rafsan are the main accused. Their associates Ridoy Babu, Rakibul Islam Sagar, Mohammed Babu Shaik, Hakil, Ajim, Jamal, Dalim, Nasrath, Kajal and Tanya are the other suspects named in the chargesheet submitted before the 1st Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court on Wednesday.

Pant praised the investigating team for the work and added that a reward of ₹1 lakh has been sanctioned to the team.

A disturbing video of the woman’s assault was circulated on social media in which the accused even inserted a bottle in her private parts. The incident was flagged by Assam Police first in May 2020., and later redirected to the Bengaluru police after they received information about a possible suspect in the city.

“We formed our teams to follow these leads and were able to detain one of them and based on the information provided we arrested the rest of the accused,” Pant said.

Another police officer said on the condition of anonymity that the Bangladesh Police helped identify one of the suspects -- Ridoy Babu, of Tejgaon in Dhaka -- based on his TikTok account and the video circulating online.

“The cops tracked down his (Babu’s) family and made his uncle call him on WhatsApp. On the call, Ridoy admitted that he was one of those seen in the video. He (Babu) also identified the victim. This was what we have been told (by Bangladesh police),” the officer said.

The rape survivor was allegedly trafficked from Bangladesh by a network of human traffickers active in her country, Assam, West Bengal, Telangana and Karnataka, three years ago, police said. She was then forced into prostitution by the gang, they added.

The accused allegedly tortured and gang-raped her following a financial dispute.