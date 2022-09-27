Police officer attacked by marijuana mafia airlifted to Bengaluru hospital

Karnataka police on Monday airlifted circle police inspector (CPI) Srimanth Illal, who was fatally attacked by a gang of marijuana growers from Maharashtra, to a Bengaluru hospital from Kalaburagi, officers said.

The inspector was on a ventilator at a hospital in Kalaburagi and battling for his life, said police. Along with a severe head injury, the victim reportedly suffered multiple rib fractures and facial bone injuries. However, the kidney and other internal parts remained unaffected, said doctors.

Police have arrested 12 people in connection with the case so far.

Praveen Sood, Karnataka police chief, tweeted confirmation of the arrests. He also called Illal a “braveheart” and vowed to do everything possible for his recovery.

The police inspector from Kalaburagi was severely injured and admitted to a hospital after he along with his team went to a place near Maharashtra border to probe a marijuana plantation case.

Around 30 to 40 locals of Umarge village in Maharashtra attacked inspector Illal.

Kalaburagi SP Isha Pant said, “The police inspector was attacked by miscreants during a ganja plantation probe and has been initially admitted to Apollo hospital in Hyderabad. He along with a team went to a location near the Karnataka-Maharashtra border where they were assaulted by locals from Umarge village.”

Sood said the culprits will not be spared. “Very unfortunate incident... And culprits will not be spared.”