Preparations underway to implement Mekedatu project: Karnataka deputy CM

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Friday announced that the state government is making preparations for the proposed Mekedatu project, a balancing reservoir, in the Cauvery basin in the state.

Located 99.3kilometres away from Bengaluru, Mekedatu project proposes the construction of a balancing reservoir aimed at generating 400MW of electricity and supplying 4.75TMC of drinking water to the city and nearby areas. (HT Archives)

Talking about the water scarcity in the reservoirs within the basin despite the rainfall in certain regions over the last few days, Shivakumar – who also holds the portfolio of state’s water resources minister – said, “The government has successfully protected standing crops in the area and remains optimistic about the possibility of further rainfall in the coming days, which could help alleviate the situation.”

“We have already submitted our plea to CWMA (Cauvery Water Management Authority), expressing our constraints in releasing even 3,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water. The timeline for its consideration remains uncertain. We have put forward a proposal regarding the Mekedatu project. Our efforts are in full swing, and we are diligently fulfilling all the necessary legal prerequisites for its implementation,” he told mediapersons.

The statement comes amid the ongoing row between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka over Cauvery water sharing. In August, Shivakumar had said that the construction of the proposed project is the only solution to the Cauvery water-sharing row with the neighbouring states.

The ambiguity surrounding Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling regarding the allocation of surplus water has spurred various interpretations, with some asserting that Karnataka can tap into all excess water available within its territory after releasing 177.3 TMCft to Tamil Nadu during standard water years.

The Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT), in its 2007 order has granted both states the authority to construct two dams each for harnessing surplus water. However, Tamil Nadu’s government has opposed the Mekedatu project, choosing to abstain from constructing a new dam within its borders, out of concerns that it would result in the submergence of vital forest and agricultural land.

Irrigation expert Arjunahalli Prasannakumar said that the Mekedatu balancing reservoir’s construction will do little to resolve the longstanding water dispute between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, as getting permission for the project will be difficult. “The location, situated in a densely forested area and falling within an elephant corridor, makes obtaining permission from the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests a tough task,” he said.

Highlighting the environmental cost, the India State of Forests Report (ISFR) for 2021 said that Karnataka has lost 64 square kilometres of moderately dense forest in comparison to the 2019 findings. Karnataka’s forest cover currently accounts for only 20.2% of its total geographical area, which falls below the national average of 21.7% and significantly lags behind the global recommendation of 33%.

As per the report on Mekedatu, there will be a submergence of 4,996 hectares of wildlife, forest and revenue land and its total requirement is 5,252.40 ha. This includes 3,181.90 ha of Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary and 1869.50 ha of reserve forest land which is home to elephant migratory routes, honey badgers, grizzled giant squirrels, Deccan Mahseer fish and the smooth-coated otters among hundreds of other exotic, and potentially endangered, species of animals.

Experts argue that the actual ecological situation is far graver. “At a time when we should be augmenting our forest ecosystem, we are depleting and plundering it. Ideally, 33% of the Indian landscape should be reserved for forests. But we barely have 20%,” wildlife activist Joseph Hoover said.

Senior BJP leader and MP from Chamarajanagar V Sreenivasa Prasad said that if the Mekedatu drinking water project, being proposed by Karnataka is implemented, then there won’t be any room for dispute between the two states over the sharing of Cauvery water. “The excess water now reaching Tamil Nadu will be stored in our state,” said the MP.

