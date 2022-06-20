Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate 27k cr projects in Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka on Monday and Tuesday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over ₹27,000 crore in Bengaluru, said a press release.

Prime Minister will visit the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru on June 20, where he will inaugurate the Centre for Brain Research (CBR) and will lay the foundation stone of Bagchi-Parthasarathy Multispeciality Hospital, added the statement.

He will visit Dr. B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) tomorrow, Bengaluru, where he will inaugurate the new campus of BASE University and unveil the statue of Dr B. R. Ambedkar.

He will also dedicate to the Nation 150 ‘Technology Hubs’ that have been developed by transforming Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Karnataka.

Thereafter, the Prime Minister will reach Kommaghatta in Bengaluru, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple rail and road infrastructure projects worth over ₹27,000 crore.

Prime Minister will participate in a Mass Yoga Demonstration at Mysore Palace ground, on the occasion of the 8th International Day of Yoga on June 21

In a step toward enhancing mobility and boosting connectivity in Bengaluru, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Bengaluru Suburban rail project (BSRP), which will connect Bengaluru city with its suburbs and satellite townships. The project, which is to be built at a cost of over ₹15,700 crore, envisages four corridors with a total route length of over 148 Kms.

During the Programme, Prime Minister will dedicate to the Nation, India’s first Air Conditioned Railway Station - Sir M Visvesvaraya Railway Station at Baiyappanahalli, which is developed on the lines of a modern airport at a total cost of around ₹315 crore.

