IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Raashii Khanna: The fan base in south, you will find nowhere else, you feel you are answerable to them
Actor Raashii Khanna will star opposite Shahid Kapoor in the web series being helmed by Raj & DK.
Actor Raashii Khanna will star opposite Shahid Kapoor in the web series being helmed by Raj & DK.
bengaluru news

Raashii Khanna: The fan base in south, you will find nowhere else, you feel you are answerable to them

Actor Raashii Khanna, who will be seen next in the Malayalam remake of Andhadhun, talks about why her focus isn’ only on working with big stars.
READ FULL STORY
By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:57 PM IST

Vijay Deverakonda, Vijay Sethupati, and now Prithviraj in the Malaylam remake of Andhadhun- Raashii Khanna has worked with the biggest of actors in south. Yet when you ask her if her priority in a film is the stature of her co-star, she denies.

“I have never gone with bigger stars, or said ‘oh there’s a big star, let me sign it’. There were places in my career in the beginning when I was getting some characters with big people. I didn’t feel like I wanted to. People would tell me to do just do it for the pairing, I would say no. If I don’t feel like, I won’t do it,” she makes it clear.

Having done all kinds of commercial films, she continues, she now has got the “right balance” between content and commerce. “You should have a good part too, there has to be something concrete. I now have a name for myself in south, people have expectations. The moment I sign something crappy, people will feel hurt. Honestly, here fans take everything very personally, it’s very different from the north. The fan base in south, you will find nowhere else. You feel like you are answerable to them, you can’t pick up anything random,” says Khanna, who had started her film career with the Hindi film Madras Café.

What’s more surprising is that she’s a Delhi girl, who had no exposure to Tamil, Telugu or Malayalam films, in which she actually works prominently now. Ask her how did she manage it, and the actor reveals, “When I entered Telugu film, I was serious about one thing that I want to learn the language. Unless I learn it, I would not be able to convince the audience. I am very hard on myself, and self motivated. Only when you know the language and culture, can you connect with them. So today, when you ask, people in Hyderabad will tell you ‘I am a Tleugu girl’, they have taken me home with them. That only happens when you put in that extra effort. Today, apart from singing, talking in Telugu, I feel like a Telugu girl. Malayalam is extremely difficult.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The Panchamasali Lingayat community is one of the largest sub-sect within the Lingayat community.(ANI/Twitter)
The Panchamasali Lingayat community is one of the largest sub-sect within the Lingayat community.(ANI/Twitter)
opinion

Who is stirring the caste cauldron in Karnataka?

By Venkatesha Babu, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:08 PM IST
  • The Karnataka government has blamed the opposition for fishing in troubled waters by trying to take political advantage of the agitations but Yediyurappa may have to look within.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Raashii Khanna will star opposite Shahid Kapoor in the web series being helmed by Raj & DK.
Actor Raashii Khanna will star opposite Shahid Kapoor in the web series being helmed by Raj & DK.
bengaluru news

Raashii Khanna: The fan base in south, you will find nowhere else, you feel you are answerable to them

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:57 PM IST
Actor Raashii Khanna, who will be seen next in the Malayalam remake of Andhadhun, talks about why her focus isn’ only on working with big stars.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shoba Narayan. (Sourced)
Shoba Narayan. (Sourced)
bengaluru news

Bangalore Talkies: The art of negotiation—Commercial Street edition

By Shoba Narayan
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Shoba Narayan relates how she finally rolled up her sleeves and decided to wade into that murky territory usually ruled by the ubiquitous Indian grandmother—bargaining
READ FULL STORY
Close
The actor is looking forward to the release of Yuvarathnaa soon.
The actor is looking forward to the release of Yuvarathnaa soon.
bengaluru news

Puneeth Rajkumar: Soon, we will have Kannada web shows as well

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:03 PM IST
The actor weighs in on the cinema vs OTT debate, says the prospects are exciting and one has to go with the flow.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Hussain Siddiq was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad and even given an estimated bill of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh per day for treatment.(AP file photo. Representative image)
Mohammed Hussain Siddiq was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad and even given an estimated bill of 1 lakh per day for treatment.(AP file photo. Representative image)
india news

India's 1st Covid fatality: In Kalaburagi, memories of a harrowing time persist

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 05:54 AM IST
At least 12,350 people lost their lives in Karnataka alone, just as hundreds of thousands more around the country and planet. In India, 161,000 people have lost their lives. This number stands at 2.5 million globally.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the initial days, vaccination will be only for online registered beneficiaries in urban and private facilities and both on-site and online in rural areas.(AP)
In the initial days, vaccination will be only for online registered beneficiaries in urban and private facilities and both on-site and online in rural areas.(AP)
bengaluru news

Karnataka: Senior citizens, those with comorbidities to be jabbed from March 1

PTI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:39 PM IST
People aged 60 years and above and those between 45-59 years suffering from specific comorbidities, supported by a certificate by a registered medical practitioner, will be vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Asha Bhat is gearing up for her debut in Kannada film industry with Roberrt.
Asha Bhat is gearing up for her debut in Kannada film industry with Roberrt.
bengaluru news

Asha Bhat on making Kannada film debut with Roberrt: Darshan made it easy for me

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Actor Asha Bhat says she is grateful to get the opportunity to work with popular Kannada star Darshan in her first film and feels, it is a nice way to give back to her own people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: A medical worker takes a swab sample from for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Covid-19 coronavirus test.(AFP)
File photo: A medical worker takes a swab sample from for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Covid-19 coronavirus test.(AFP)
bengaluru news

Karnataka intensifies Covid-19 testing after 3 new clusters in Bengaluru

By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 09:38 PM IST
  • The new cases were reported in three clusters at Agragami College, Sambharam College and residents of Purva Venezia apartment.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Municipal worker attempts to unblock a sewer overflowing with human excreta in New Delhi. Although a law bans manual scavenging - the manual removal of human excreta from 'dry toilets' - the practice is widespread across cities and towns in India.(Photo: Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)
Municipal worker attempts to unblock a sewer overflowing with human excreta in New Delhi. Although a law bans manual scavenging - the manual removal of human excreta from 'dry toilets' - the practice is widespread across cities and towns in India.(Photo: Raj K Raj / Hindustan Times)
bengaluru news

Manual scavenging continues to mar Karnataka as conviction stays zero

By Arun Dev , Bengaluru, Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:06 PM IST
The deaths of 30-year-old Lal Ahmed and 25-year-old Rasheed Ahmed in north Karnataka’s Kalburgi on January 26 were the latest in the list of people who died because of manual scavenging.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Rahul Dev has starred in Kannada films such as Soundarya (2007), Bombaat (2008), Yodha (2009) and Abhimanyu (2014).
Actor Rahul Dev has starred in Kannada films such as Soundarya (2007), Bombaat (2008), Yodha (2009) and Abhimanyu (2014).
bengaluru news

Rahul Dev: The Kannada film industry has grown immensely in the last five years

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 01:41 AM IST
Noting the other changes in the Kannada film industry, actor Rahul Dev says it is a fast growing market.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The sanitation workers who held a protest outside the BBMP headquarters on Wednesday said that workers who have died while on duty did not receive any compensation either from the government or the civic body. (HT PHOTO).
The sanitation workers who held a protest outside the BBMP headquarters on Wednesday said that workers who have died while on duty did not receive any compensation either from the government or the civic body. (HT PHOTO).
bengaluru news

Mural on BBMP building lauds sanitation staff as they protest for better wages

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:54 PM IST
  • The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Pourakarmika Sangha has been protesting demanding equal pay for equal work and minimum wages of 30,000 for all workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sharath Bachegowda with Congres state president DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah(HT Photo)
Sharath Bachegowda with Congres state president DK Shivakumar and former CM Siddaramaiah(HT Photo)
bengaluru news

Sharath B Gowda, son of senior BJP MP, extends support to Congress in Karnataka

By Sharan Poovanna | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:44 PM IST
  • Sharath unsuccessfully contested the 2018 assembly elections on a BJP ticket in Hosakote against N Nagaraju (MTB) of the Congress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police said that following a police raid on the quarry on February 7, Nagaraja ordered the removal of the explosives, which led to the blast on Tuesday. (PTI)
Police said that following a police raid on the quarry on February 7, Nagaraja ordered the removal of the explosives, which led to the blast on Tuesday. (PTI)
bengaluru news

Prime accused in Karnataka quarry blast case arrested in Tamil Nadu

By Arun Dev
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 12:57 PM IST
GS Nagaraja, the accused, who is also a local leader of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, had been on the run since the blast
READ FULL STORY
Close
The violence in DJ Halli and adjoining areas on August 11 night was unleashed by hundreds of people over an inflammatory social media post.(PTI file photo)
The violence in DJ Halli and adjoining areas on August 11 night was unleashed by hundreds of people over an inflammatory social media post.(PTI file photo)
bengaluru news

WhatsApp used to coordinate riots in Bengaluru's DJ Halli: NIA charge sheet

By Arun Dev , Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 11:33 AM IST
  • A WhatsApp group comprising more than 100 members had instigated people to assemble in front of KG Halli and DJ Halli police stations
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board will open its online portal to invite applications for its contentious schemes, which incentivise and promote marriages within the community.
Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board will open its online portal to invite applications for its contentious schemes, which incentivise and promote marriages within the community.
bengaluru news

Karnataka's Brahmin board to start calls for intra-caste unions soon

By Sharan Poovanna, Hindustan Times, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 10:55 AM IST
  • Incentivising of intra-community marriage goes against govt’s goals of social equality, say experts
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP