Rahul Gandhi arrives in Bengaluru ahead of launch of Gruha Lakshmi Yojana

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday arrived in Bengaluru ahead of the launch of the Gruha Lakshmi Yojna in Mysuru.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress-ruled Karnataka government will roll out the 'Gruha Lakshmi' scheme as one among five poll promises made by the Congress during its election campaign.

Also Read - Karnataka government to launch Gruha Lakshmi scheme tomorrow, Rahul Gandhi to attend the event

This scheme will be rolled out at a public function in Mysuru in the presence of state Chief Minister Siddaramiah and Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge among other senior leaders of the party.

Under the scheme, the state government will provide ₹2000 monthly assistance to the woman head of BPL familes.

According to KC Venugopal, Congress General Secretary, it will be the "world's largest-ever welfare scheme for women".

"Through this revolutionary scheme, the Karnataka government led by Siddaramiah will be distributing ₹2000 to 1.28 crore women. When Women are empowered-India is stronger," he said in a post on X.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

1.28 crore female family heads in Karnataka are expected to receive this financial aid deposited directly into their bank accounts from today.

Earlier Congress during its poll campaign in Karnataka this year had announced the five main guarantees to the people of Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters in Mysuru Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said that the state government was walking the talk it had made during the election campaign.

"More than 1 Lakh people will participate in the event, 12 centers will join virtually, 1.10 crore people have registered for Gruha Lakshmi scheme. When PM said Karnataka will become bankrupt if schemes are given, then why has the BJP announced that they will transfer ₹1000 per month to the bank accounts of poor women. After we began fulfilling the schemes, people attacked them, now they have reduced ₹200 on gas prices, its a good thing. Now PM is following our model" Shivakumar said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The five 'main' guarantees are 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti); ₹2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi); 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya); ₹3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and ₹1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi) and free travel for women in public transport buses (Uchita Prayana).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON