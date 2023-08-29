Karnataka government to launch Gruha Lakshmi scheme tomorrow, Rahul Gandhi to attend the event

The Karnataka government is set to launch the Gruha Lakshmi scheme on Wednesday in Mysuru and the beneficiaries are going to receive the money after the launch. Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the national president of Congress, Mallikarjun Kharge will attend the event as a chief guests. The government is already making arrangements in Mysuru to conduct the inauguration event in a grand manner. Karnataka government to launch Gruha Lakshmi scheme tomorrow in Mysuru.

According to the government, a total of 1.9 core women who registered for the Gruha Lakshmi scheme will receive money from the government end. During the Karnataka assembly election campaign, the Congress party announced the Gruha Lakhsmi scheme as one of the five poll promises.

The scheme provides cash assistance of ₹2,000 a month to female heads of households in the state. The registrations for this scheme began on July 19.

To reduce the footfalls at KarnatakaOne and BangaloreOne centres where the physical applications are received, the government has introduced WhatsApp chatbot service where the applicants can apply for the scheme using their mobile phone.

The government has provided WhatsApp number 8147500500 to which the chatbot is linked. Once the users send their details to the WhatsApp number, the chatbot will assist and guide the user to finish the application process. The chatbot then transfers the applications to BangaloreOne, KarnatakaOne and GramaOne offices where they will be examined. According to media reports, over seven lakh applications have been received from the WhatsApp chatbot services.