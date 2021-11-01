Rajoytsava 2021: Karnataka celebrates 65th foundation day

Karnataka is among a host of states which observe their respective foundation days on November 1. The southern state, which is the heartbeat of the country's IT industry, celebrates ‘Karnataka Rajyotsava’ on the first day of November every year as it was on this date in 1956 when all Kannada speaking regions in south India merged to form what is today known as Karnataka, with the state getting its current name on November 1, 1973.

“Happy foundation day to all Kannadigas. Let us take the lead in building a rich, cohesive and developing Karnataka,” chief minister Basavraj Bommai's tweet greeting the people read, translated roughly from Kannada to English.

Every year, Karnataka Rajyotsava is celebrated with great vigour by Kannadigas living in the state, across the country, and those living in other countries. The day is an official holiday in Karnataka, and is marked with grand festivities and celebrations. The state's red and yellow flags are hoisted across streets, in houses, and government buildings to celebrate the foundation day. The official Kannada anthem, ‘Jaya Bharatha Jananiya Tanujate’ (Victory to you mother Karnataka, the daughter of mother India), is sung as well.

The festivities also include the presentation of the annual Karnataka Rajyotsava awards, which were instituted in 1966, and are the second-highest civilian honour in the state. This year, a total of 66 eminent personalities will receive the award; the list includes Dr Sudarshan, who heads the state's technical advisory committee on Covid-19, international tennis player Rohan Bopanna, among others.

Celebrations this year, however, are likely to be low-key due to the demise of popular Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away last Friday at just 46 years of age after suffering a heart attack.

