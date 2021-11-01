PM Modi extends greetings to 5 states on their formation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his greetings to five states— Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh—on their respective formation day. "Greetings to my sisters and brothers of Andhra Pradesh on the state’s Formation Day. The people of AP are known for their skills, determination and tenacity. That is why they are successful in many fields. May the people of AP always be happy, healthy and successful," PM tweeted in his wishes for the southern state.

PM Modi wrote for Kerala that is “widely admired for its picturesque surroundings and the industrious nature of its people. May the people of Kerala succeed in their various endeavours." "Kerala Piravi day greetings to the people of Kerala," PM Modi added.

"Best wishes on the special occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava. Karnataka has made a special mark due to the innovative zeal of its people. The state is at the forefront of outstanding research and enterprise. May Karnataka scales newer heights of success in the times to come," the Prime Minister wrote in the following tweets.

Kerala

Kerala celebrates its founding day as Kerala Piravi Day. It was formed on November 1, 1956, long after the Independence of the country. Before this, Kerala was part of three major provinces and several outlying regions under various rulers.

Madhya Pradesh

Situated in the heart of the country, Madhya Pradesh was formed in 1956. Before this, Bhopal, presently the capital of MP, was a separate state. It evolved out of the princely state of Bhopal. Later, the government merged Bhopal with the neighbouring states and formed the state, now known as Madhya Pradesh.

Chhattisgarh

The state celebrates its formation day as 'Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava.' Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh and was declared an independent state by the government in 2000.

Karnataka

On November 1 in 1956, the government merged all the Kannada language-speaking regions of south and western India to form the present state of Karnataka. It was initially called Mysore but was renamed 'Karnataka' in 1973.

Haryana

The state which shares a border with the national capital was constituted in 1966. It was a result of the division of the former state of Punjab into two separate states—Punjabi-speaking Punjab and Hindi-speaking Haryana.