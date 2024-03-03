 Rameshwaram Blast: ‘Congress trying to hide facts,' lashes out Karnataka BJP | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: ‘Congress trying to hide facts,' lashes out Karnataka BJP

Rameshwaram Cafe Blast: ‘Congress trying to hide facts,' lashes out Karnataka BJP

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Mar 03, 2024 03:36 PM IST

No arrests have been made in the Rameshwaram cafe blast that happened on Friday afternoon in Bengaluru's Whitefield.

Karnataka leader of the opposition and senior BJP leader R Ashoka alleged that the state government is trying to change the Forensic Science Labs (FSL) reports regarding Pro-Pak slogans and Rameshwaram Cafe incidents in Bengaluru. He also said that the Congress-led government is making false claims.

R Ashoka (PTI)
R Ashoka (PTI)

Speaking to reporters, R Ashoka said, “The Congress government is only trying to hide facts in Rameshwaram cafe incident. The government did not reveal even a single piece of information about the culprits. They are trying to change the FSL report. This happened also in the incident where ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans were raised in Vidhana Soudha.”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read - Suspect spoke on phone, BJP alleges ‘pro-Pakistan’ slogan link with Bengaluru blast

Earlier, former CM Basavaraj Bommai also lashed out at the government and said that such anti-national activities are happening during this government's tenure. He also claimed that more than 15 sleeper cells were arrested during his tenure.

“The high-level corruption made many capable police officers move out of their positions. The city is now in the hands of corrupt people which is why such incidents are happening. The government must quit if it cannot handle such situations,” he added.

However, no arrests have been made in the Rameshwaram cafe blast incident.

On Sunday morning, Karnataka Police investigated the explosion site. CM Siddaramaiah suggested that protection should be provided to the people. He directed officials to identify densely populated areas and increase police patrol.

Meanwhile, the co-founder and CEO of the Rameshwaram Cafe, Raghavendra Rao, said that the Union government and the state government should ensure that such incidents do not happen in the future and called for strict action.

As many as 10 people were left injured after an explosion took place at Bengaluru's popular Rameshwaram cafe in the Whitefield area on Friday. The Rameshwaram Cafe is one of the popular hangouts and is usually extremely crowded.

Sunday, March 03, 2024
