‘RCB won hearts,' Karnataka dy CM DK Shivakumar after watching the IPL match in Bengaluru

Karnataka Congress chief and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar visited the Chinnaswamy stadium on Sunday evening and watched the cricket match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans. He called it a break from the busy politics and lauded the RCB team for their efforts in the game, which they lost against the Gujarat Titans.

‘RCB won hearts,' Karnataka dy CM DK Shivakumar after watching the IPL match

He shared a few pictures from the Chinnaswamy stadium and tweeted, “After busy political activities, watched the thrilling #IPL match between RCB and Gujarat Titans at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Our boys may have lost this time, but they won everyone's hearts with a superb performance. Anyway, my favorite is #RCB. The time will come when the cup will be ours. Don't despair, be optimistic.”

On Sunday, Gujarat Titans won by six wickets in their final IPL 2023 league game and knocked out Royal Challengers Bangalore from the tournament, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

In March, Siddaramaiah visited Chinnaswamy stadium as a spectator to watch the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Siddaramaiah, who is an ardent cricket fan, took a break from his election campaign and enjoyed the game at the stadium. He then tweeted, “It was nice to watch @RCBTweets winning their first match of the season. I hope RCB will win the cup too. Being a Kannadiga, my all-time favorite team is RCB & will continue to support them.”