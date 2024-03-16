 Revision of water tariffs likely in Bengaluru: Shivakumar | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Revision of water tariffs likely in Bengaluru: Shivakumar

ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
Mar 16, 2024 07:08 AM IST

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said that the state may consider revising water tariffs in the next few months

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar said that the state may consider revising water tariffs in the next few months, while noting that the tariffs have remained unchanged for a decade.

Shivakumar said strengthening the water supply board has been his priority after assuming office. (ANI)
Shivakumar said strengthening the water supply board has been his priority after assuming office.

Speaking at a gathering on Friday, Shivakumar said strengthening the water supply board has been his priority after assuming office. “Since assuming office, I have prioritised strengthening the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). We will deliberate on this matter after the Lok Sabha elections, taking into account the welfare of future generations,” he said.

He also gave a call to use water with discretion and create awareness among the public in this matter. “We are introducing four apps for the appropriate use of water resources,” Shivakumar said.

Highlighting efforts to safeguard water resources for the future, Shivakumar acknowledged the politicisation of water scarcity amid the approaching elections. “We are effectively managing the situation. Despite election-related concerns, I have instructed officials to continue addressing water challenges even during the Model Code of Conduct,” he stated.

Shivakumar, who is also the Bengaluru development minister, said the government is committed to addressing water scarcity. He further urged citizens not to be swayed by election-related noise. “We should not bother about it, and should make an honest effort to solve the problem. Whatever the election code of conduct, we will ensure that there is no drinking water problem,” he said.

