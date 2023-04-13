Richest CMs of India: Find out where Karnataka's Bommai ranks

According to a new report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai owned a total of ₹8 crore assets and was the 13th richest among 30 chief ministers.

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was the richest, owning assets totalling ₹510 crore, while West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee was ranked last, with ₹15-lakh worth of assets. 29 out of 30 CMs were "crorepatis", with CM Bommai ranked 13 out of the total 30.

The ADR analysed CMs of 28 states and two union territories (UTs) - Delhi and Puducherry, and combed through the self-sworn poll affidavits of all 30 chief ministers. Jammu and Kashmir, also a union territory, does not have a chief minister currently.

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu and Odisha CM Naveen Pattnaik were ranked second and third richest after Andhra Pradesh's Jagan Mohan Reddy, with assets worth ₹163 crore and ₹63 crore, respectively, the ADR said.

Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Haryana CM Manohar Lal had the lowest assets after West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, worth over ₹1 crore, the ADR added.

The ADR report also added that 43 per cent of the chief ministers have declared criminal cases including those related to murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping and criminal intimidation.

The Bommai-led government in Karnataka faces a horde of corruption charges, with the opposition Congress mounting attacks ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the southern state, due to be held on May 10, for which counting will be held May 13.

(With PTI inputs)