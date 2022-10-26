Rishi Sunak once visited this iconic eatery in Bengaluru, see pic

Bengaluru's favourite and popular eatery Vidyarthi Bhavan shared a picture of Britain's newly elected Prime Minister Rishi Sunak shortly after his win in the electoral race, but it was not the usual congratulatory post. The picture showed Rishi Sunak, clad in casuals, enjoying a meal at the restaurant in South Bengaluru when he visited the city.

The restaurant also conveyed their happiness and best wishes, posting, “#RishiSunak is going to become the next PM of UK. Happy to know that he will be the first Indian-origin & the youngest British Prime Minister. We wish him good luck & may he become the most successful PM of UK by sailing through all the turbulence.”

Take a look at the picture here:

#RishiSunak is going to become the next PM of UK.

Happy to know that he will be the first Indian-origin & the youngest British Prime Minister.

We wish him good luck & may he become the most successful PM of UK by sailing through all the turbulence pic.twitter.com/JhWLtcVTu2 — Vidyarthi Bhavan (@VidyarthiBhavan) October 24, 2022

The post garnered warm responses from netizens, who are still aw-struck with the win that placed Sunak as the UK's first prime minister of Indian origin, and the youngest one in about two centuries. “Such a simple human!!!” a Twitter user reacted.

“Nice to know that our humble dose is boundary less,” another said.

Sunak is also being referred to as "the son-in-law of Bengaluru", as he is married to Akshata Murthy, the daughter of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and chairman Sudha Murthy.

Sunak has taken over as UK's PM after his predecessor Liz Truss quit the office 45 days after she was sworn in and former PM Boris Johnson withdrew from the election.

Congratulations and other happy messages poured in on social media from politicians, corporate heads and celebrities alike, with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also joining the line on Tuesday.