7 dead as massive rock crashes into stone quarry in Bengaluru

Seven migrant labourers, including five from Madhya Pradesh were killed and five others were injured after a massive rock slid down from a hillside and crashed into a stone quarry on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Thursday, with the Karnataka government ordering an inquiry into the incident to determine whether the quarry was operating in accordance with mining and safety regulations.

Deputy Inspector General of Police S Girish said two adjoining crushers were operating at different levels and around 16 labourers were working when the accident took place. (Representational Photo/ PTI)

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Police said the accident took place at the Kaveri Crusher quarry near Madapatna village in Bengaluru South taluk under the jurisdiction of Tavarekere police station. Police, fire and rescue teams, along with officials from the Department of Mines and Geology, rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations using heavy machinery to clear debris and recover the bodies.

The deceased have been identified as Ram Naik from Karnataka’s Yadgir district, Dharmesh Singh from Chhattisgarh, and Satyanarayan Gond, Bhuvenshwar Singh, Rajendra Prasad Choudhary, Rajesh Prasad and Shivraj Singh, all from Madhya Pradesh.

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{{^usCountry}} Deputy Inspector General of Police S Girish said two adjoining crushers were operating at different levels and around 16 labourers were working when the accident took place. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Deputy Inspector General of Police S Girish said two adjoining crushers were operating at different levels and around 16 labourers were working when the accident took place. {{/usCountry}}

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“There are two crushers here – one is on the top and the second one is below. Work was going on at both sites. A drilling machine was deployed on the top. A massive rock slid from the top and fell on the people working below,” Girish was quoted as saying by PTI.

According to preliminary reports, heavy machinery operating at the adjacent quarry may have loosened the soil and rocks, causing the boulder to roll downhill, police said. “It is very obvious that there was negligence,” Girish added.

Chief minister DK Shivakumar said the government would determine whether the quarry was operating legally and whether prescribed safety norms had been followed. “I have received information that seven people have died. The bodies have been recovered. I will get a detailed report on this and necessary action will subsequently be taken,” he said.

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President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the loss of lives. “Pained to hear about the loss of lives due to a mishap in a stone quarry...I extend my deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones,” Modi wrote on X.

While the leader of the Opposition R Ashoka blamed the government for “negligence” and “failure to enforce safety rules”, deputy CM G Parameshwara said, “The government will examine the matter and take necessary action.”