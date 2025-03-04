Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Satire protected under Article 19': Karnataka HC quashes case against students over skit on Dalits

PTI | | Posted by Anagha Deshpande
Mar 04, 2025 08:55 AM IST

Karnataka HC quashes case against students over satirical skit on Dalits

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a criminal case filed under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against seven students from a Bengaluru college, ruling that their skit was satirical and lacked intent to publicly humiliate members of the SC/ST community.

The Karnataka high court. (File Photo)
The Karnataka high court. (File Photo)

In its recent order, the court observed that the FIR had not been filed by a member of the SC/ST community and that there was no evidence to suggest that the students deliberately sought to insult or intimidate members of the Dalit community.

(Also Read: Bengaluru traffic police crackdown on e-commerce delivery violations, collect 10 lakh in fines: Report)

Justice S R Krishna Kumar noted that the skit, performed during a college festival, fell under "satire/entertainment" and was protected by Article 19 of the Indian Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and expression.

Citing multiple Supreme Court judgments, the bench stated that allowing the case to continue would amount to an "abuse of process of law."

The case dates back to February 2023, when the Karnataka High Court had initially stayed the investigation against the students from Jain University's Centre for Management Studies.

Along with the students-aged 20 to 21-two faculty members, director Neelkant Borkar and assistant professor Praveen Thokdar, were also named in the case.

The controversy erupted after the students, part of the theatre group 'The Delroys Boys', performed a Mad Ads skit on the topic of reservation at a college event. A video of the performance went viral on social media, drawing criticism for allegedly containing derogatory remarks about Dr B R Ambedkar and Dalits.

Following this, Madhusudhan K N, an assistant director at the Social Welfare Department, lodged a complaint with Siddapura police on February 10, 2023. He argued that the skit, staged in a public setting and widely circulated online, warranted action under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

The students were also booked under IPC Sections 153A (promoting enmity between communities), 149 (unlawful assembly), and 295A (outraging religious sentiments).

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On