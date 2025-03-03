Bengaluru traffic police crackdown on e-commerce delivery violations, collect 10 lakh in fines: Report

Following multiple complaints about e-commerce delivery agents violating traffic rules in Bengaluru, the city’s traffic police conducted a special drive on Saturday, collecting a total fine of ₹9.64 lakh. During the drive, 1,859 cases were booked, and after imposing fines, delivery agents were also given a session on traffic rules and safety.(X/@halairporttrfps)

According to a Indian Express report, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M N Anucheth stated that such drives are carried out regularly to curb traffic violations by all types of vehicles, including those used in e-commerce deliveries.

During the drive, 1,859 cases were booked, and after imposing fines, delivery agents were also given a session on traffic rules and safety, the report added.

The highest fine collection, ₹2.91 lakh, was from 582 cases of helmetless riding. Other major violations included driving in no-entry zones (389 cases, ₹1.97 lakh fine), driving against one-way restrictions (354 cases, ₹1.77 lakh fine), jumping traffic signals (209 cases, ₹1.04 lakh fine), and causing obstruction to traffic (148 cases, ₹1.05 lakh fine).

Additionally, ₹49,000 was collected from 98 cases of illegal parking, while 79 instances of riding on footpaths resulted in fines totaling ₹39,500.

The Bengaluru Traffic Police emphasized that such enforcement measures aim to ensure road safety and smooth traffic movement. The initiative reflects growing concerns over reckless driving by delivery personnel, who are often under pressure to meet delivery deadlines.

Recently, concerns over reckless driving by delivery agents in Bengaluru resurfaced after a viral post showed a delivery agent riding on the footpath.

The increasing number of such incidents has sparked anger among residents, who blame the growing pressure of 10-minute deliveries for endangering pedestrians and other motorists.