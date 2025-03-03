'Bengaluru has no official language': Viral video triggers strong reactions from Kannadigas

A viral video showing people struggling to identify Bengaluru’s official language has triggered strong reactions from Kannadigas on social media. The video has reignited concerns over Kannada’s visibility in Bengaluru.(X/@IceCandyGopalaa)

The video, which appears to have been shot in Mumbai as part of a vox pop, features a man asking random people what the official language of Bengaluru is. Their responses varied as some said Hindi, others English, Malayalam, or Tami, but shockingly, no one mentioned Kannada.

Watch the video here:

How did X users react?

The video has sparked discussions online, with many Kannadigas expressing frustration over what they see as the declining recognition of their language in Karnataka’s capital.

One user wrote, “Kannadigas have learned Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi to respect and accommodate others, but in return, they are being sidelined in their own land. The minority outsiders have made their languages more dominant, dishonoring Kannada.”

Another user attributed the ignorance to a long-standing misconception about Hindi being India’s national language. “People are raised with the idea that Hindi is the national language. South India has often been stereotyped as either ‘Madrasis’ (Tamils) or ‘Communists’ (Malayalis), and now Telugu has gained recognition due to popular films. Kannada remains unheard of.”

Some Kannadigas expressed deep concern, with one saying, “The damage is irreparable. The current generation is beyond reach. A dedicated group should work towards creating a new generation of proud Kannadigas to preserve the language.”

Another user pointed out that Kannada and Karnataka are among the least recognized identities in India. “Even in North India, people know little about Karnataka compared to other South Indian states. It’s not just them—even people from other South Indian states are unaware.”

However, some took a more neutral stance, suggesting that linguistic ignorance is common across the country. “If you ask people in Bengaluru what the official language of Mumbai is, most will say Hindi. Not everyone knows it’s Marathi. So, it’s not entirely surprising.”

