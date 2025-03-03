Karnataka DIG accuses senior IPS officer D Roopa of planting documents in her chamber: Report

In a new controversy within the Karnataka police force, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vartika Katiyar has accused her senior, Inspector General (IG) D Roopa Moudgil, of orchestrating the planting of confidential documents in her chamber. IPS officer D Roopa (HT Photo)

According to Indian Express report, Katiyar, a 2010-batch IPS officer, filed a complaint on February 20 with Karnataka Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, also marking it to Director General of Police (DGP) Alok Mohan. Both officers are currently posted in the Internal Security Division (ISD).

According to the complaint, on September 6, 2024, Head Constable Manjunath T S and Home Guard Mallikarjun allegedly entered Katiyar’s chamber without her knowledge, acting on Moudgil’s directions, the report added.

As per the publication, the duo reportedly placed files inside the chamber, took photographs of them, and shared the images via WhatsApp. Katiyar claimed they accessed her office using keys obtained from the Control Room during her absence.

She further accused Moudgil of threatening to file a negative annual report against her.

Moudgil, a 2000-batch IPS officer, has previously been embroiled in public disputes, notably a high-profile clash with IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri in 2023, which led to legal proceedings.

(Also Read: Karnataka budget session from today amid leadership tussle and key debates)

Recent controversy

Recently, a Right To Information activist accused Roopa of sending him Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Rohini Sindhuri’s private pictures a day after the Karnataka government removed the two officers from their posts without further postings for trading serious charges.

Gangaraju, the activist, said Roopa spoke to him for 25 minutes and questioned him like a Central Bureau of Investigation officer regarding a land deal. “I answered all her questions patiently. She had sent private pictures of Rohini Sindhuri and asked me to condemn it.”

(Also Read: Activist: IPS officer sent pvt pics of bureaucrat she has traded charges with)