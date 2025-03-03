Woman’s ‘Bengaluru PG owner dream job’ post goes viral, sparks online reactions

A social media post about the lucrative business of running paying guest (PG) accommodations in Bengaluru has gone viral, reigniting discussions on rent, security deposits, and housing in the city. The post has garnered over 300,000 views and thousands of likes and reactions. (Representational Image)(HT Photo)

Monalika Patnaik, on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “My dream job is to become a PG owner in Bangalore, do nothing, get a whooping rent at the end of every month and not return the security deposit.”

The post has garnered over 300,000 views and thousands of likes and reactions, with many users sharing their experiences and frustrations with Bengaluru’s PG system.

Read her post here:

How did X users react?

One user commented, “Forget startups, the real unicorns in India are Bangalore PG owners. Zero investment, infinite returns, and no refunds. Legendary business model.”

Another user highlighted the high earnings from PG accommodations, writing, “Bangalore PG building owners easily take 2.5 to 5 lakhs per month depending on the number of rooms. Multiply that by 5 or 8 for the advance they collect.”

Some users reflected on their own experiences, with one sharing, “I really had this idea of owning a PG when I was staying in one in 2014-15. Such a crazy business. But I had other ideas—I dreamt of providing good food and clean rooms.”

Others found humor in the viral post, with one remarking, “Not returning the security deposit sounds personal.”

Bengaluru’s PG accommodations are a major part of the city’s rental ecosystem, catering to students and young professionals.

