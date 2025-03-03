Menu Explore
'DK Shivakumar will be CM by December, I’ll write it in blood': Karnataka Congress MLA

ByHT News Desk
Mar 03, 2025 08:46 AM IST

The Congress leader further asserted that DK Shivakumar would hold the position for the next 7.5 years

Amid ongoing speculation about a leadership change in Karnataka later this year, Congress MLA Basavaraju V Shivaganga on Sunday claimed that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will take over as Chief Minister by December.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.(RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

According to news agency PTI, he further asserted that Shivakumar would hold the position for the next 7.5 years, expressing confidence that the party would secure victory in the next Assembly elections as well.

"Write it down, it will happen by December. I can also write and give it to you in blood if you want, that he (Shivakumar) will become CM by December. If he takes charge in December, he will run the administration, including the next five-year term too, so by and large, he will be CM for 7.5 years," Shivaganga told PTI in Davangere.

Without explicitly confirming whether a power-sharing agreement exists, the Channagiri MLA responded to a question by emphasising Shivakumar's contributions to the party. He credited Shivakumar for increasing the party’s seat tally in both the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.

"He (Shivakumar) has made history. He has organised the party, invested his resources, and sacrificed a lot for it. His silence or composure should not be mistaken for weakness. The high command is aware of everything, and I am a hundred per cent sure he will be CM by December," he added.

Speculation is rife in Karnataka’s political circles, especially within the ruling Congress, about a potential leadership change later this year under a "rotational chief minister" or "power-sharing" arrangement.

Shivakumar, who is also the Karnataka Congress President, is a strong contender for the chief minister’s post and has been open about his ambition.

"Rotational chief minister" arrangement

Following the Congress’ victory in the May 2023 Assembly elections, there was intense competition between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar for the chief minister’s post. The party ultimately appointed Siddaramaiah as CM while convincing Shivakumar to accept the Deputy Chief Minister role.

At the time, reports suggested that a "rotational chief minister" arrangement had been reached, wherein Shivakumar would take over after two-and-a-half years. However, the party has never officially confirmed such an agreement.

In December 2024, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara rejected any power-sharing agreement involving Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar, before Congress formed a government.

(With agency inputs)

