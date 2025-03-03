Karnataka model of development a global blueprint: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, in his address at the joint session of the Karnataka legislature on Monday, highlighted the state government’s unique development model, which he claimed is being studied by economists and universities worldwide. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot.(ANI)

He stated that the Karnataka model focuses on a people-centric approach to economic, social, and cultural governance, incorporating green energy, women’s empowerment, and welfare initiatives.

Citing global recognition, the Governor mentioned that Oxford University has described this model as "Shining a Light in the Darkness" and "A Blueprint for the World." He also noted that a top United Nations official had personally visited Karnataka and praised its policies.

Addressing concerns about the financial impact of the government's guarantee schemes, Gehlot dismissed fears that Karnataka’s economy would suffer. "The government has proven these predictions false," he asserted, emphasizing that private investments are at record highs and economic inequality is reducing. He pointed out that Karnataka is the second-highest recipient of foreign direct investment (FDI) and has a strong Goods and Services Tax (GST) growth rate.

On fiscal management, Gehlot said the state has been effectively handling its finances while implementing ambitious welfare measures. More than ₹90,000 crore is spent annually on welfare programs, benefiting 1.25 crore families through direct cash transfers, subsidies, and incentives. He stated that ₹70,000 crore had already been directly transferred to beneficiaries under the five key guarantee schemes since the government took office.

The Governor also noted a decline in farmer suicides due to government support initiatives. He underscored that Karnataka is progressing toward a USD 1 trillion economy by prioritizing healthcare, education, sanitation, and sustainable agriculture.

Karnataka’s revenue collection for the first three quarters of FY 2024-25 reached ₹1,81,908 crore, reflecting a 13% increase compared to the previous year. Additionally, Karnataka remains the second-largest state in GST collections, with a 12% year-on-year growth.

Gehlot concluded by emphasizing that the state’s development model aligns with constitutional principles of reducing inequality and ensuring fair income distribution, reinforcing Karnataka’s position as a leader in inclusive governance.

