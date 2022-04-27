Save Pattandur Agrahara Lake: Will enroachments and contamination stop?
In a successful social media campaign that has caught the attention of the elusive officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), residents of the Whitefield area have stood up for the Pattandur Agrahara lake, that has been in news ever since construction of a road began in its buffer zone in 2017.
The Zonal Commissioner from Mahadevapura BBMP, Trilok Chandra, has reportedly written a letter to the joint commissioner and chief engineer of the Mahadevapura zone on March 25 in the matter.
Attaching a copy of the complaint filed by Sandeep Anirudhan, the president of Whitefield's Residential Welfare Association (RWA) about the illegal construction, Chandra has asked both the joint commissioner and the chief engineer to inspect the spot and take action immediately.
The online campaign, called the ‘Save Pattandur Agrahara Lake’, was launched by the Residential Welfare Association, opposing the construction of a road in the buffer zone of the Pattandur Agrahara Lake. According to a High Court order it should be ensured that there is no construction within 30 metres of the boundaries of lakes.
In the letter, Zonal Commissioner Trilok Chandra has said that no report has been sent till date to his office. And that titles such as ‘The evidence is overwhelming – The Road is Illegal’, ‘All that’s required is action’, ‘Who will bell the cat?, The BBMP Chief Commissioner? Or the Mahadevapura Zonal Commissioner? Or the Police Commissioner?’ are viral on social media. "It is causing embarrassment and there are chances of getting chided by the court,” he wrote, according to News Trail.
The News Trail quoted Sandeep Anirudhan as saying that all the evidence required is in the public domain, and all officials need to do is act, instead letters and notices have been bouncing off of various desks in the department while the BBMP Road Infrastructure Division continues to violate.
Anirudhan has also told The New Indian Express on Tuesday that the zonal commissioner being ordered to send a report on the issue has already sent two letters to stop the road construction, but in vain.
The question remains on if officials will clear encroachments on Bengaluru's lakes, which face extinction as contamination and climate change are wiping out a majority of the ever-growing city's water bodies. Various lakes in the city are subject to similar treatment, with the Thalaghattapura lake partially occupied by a private school and contaminated by hazardous waste, and the Kengeri lake, which has all but died due to the mixture of oil and detergents forming a thick sludge over its surface.
PMC invites EoI to rent out 79 community halls in city
The Pune Municipal Corporation has invited expression of interest (EoI) for handing over 79 community halls in the city. The civic body has erected these community halls mainly in the slum areas )in Bibwewadi, Sahakarnagar, Parvati, Yerawada and others) to executive social programmes and workshops. As many community halls are used for political activities, the PMC planned to hand over these community halls to the various organisations.
Passengers irked over poor facilities at Pune railway station
As the summer vacations have started, there is a heavy rush of people travelling across the country from Pune, as the Covid restrictions have been eased. But travelling from Pune railway station has become a nightmare for passengers. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, 200 train operations were carried out from the Pune railway station with more than two lakh passengers. The number of train operations reduced due to the pandemic.
Mercury hit the highest this season as Pune sizzled at 41.3 degrees Celsius reported at Shivajinagar, 41.8 degrees Celsius at Pashan and 41.1 degrees Celsius at Lohegaon on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department. The day temperature at Shivajinagar was 3.2 degrees Celsius warmer than normal. According to the weather department, Chinchwad reported 42.6 degrees Celsius, Lavale and Magarpatta reported 42 degrees Celsius each on Wednesday.
Ranas used underworld money to create 1992 riots-like situation: Raut
Mumbai A day after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana received a loan of ₹80 lakh from a known accomplice of Dawood Ibrahim, Yusuf Lakdawala, Raut said that the funds were used to create an atmosphere similar to 1992, when communal riots rocked the city. Lakdawala, who died at Arthur Road jail in September 2021, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on money laundering charges.
Elaborate security arrangements in UP for Alvida prayers on Friday
Elaborate police deployment has been made at mosques and Eidgah all across Uttar Pradesh for 'Alvida ki Namaz' (prayers on last Friday of Ramzan month) to be offered on April 29. The 'Alvida' prayers will be offered at an estimated 31151 places including mosques and Eidgah, police officials said. A police official said there were around 20000 mosques and over 8000 Eidgah across the state.
