SC sets one-year deadline for key witness examination in actor Darshan’s case

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Karnataka government to examine all key witnesses within a year in the murder case involving Kannada actor Darshan, saying the actor would be free to seek bail if there is no substantial progress in the trial during that period.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa being sent to police custody following his alleged role in the murder of a fan. (ANI File)

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The court was hearing a petition filed by Darshan alleging denial of basic amenities in jail after the top court cancelled his bail in August last year. The Karnataka government denied the allegations and said all facilities available to undertrial prisoners were being extended to him.

During the hearing, the court was informed that charges in the case were framed in November 2025 and only 10 out of the 272 prosecution witnesses had been examined so far.

Darshan’s counsel argued that the pace of the trial was too slow and contended that there was little prospect of the proceedings concluding anytime soon. The lawyers urged the court to permit the actor to seek bail.

A bench of justices JB Pardiwala and Vijay Bishnoi said, “We will watch for some time but we will see to it that your trial proceeds expeditiously.”

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{{^usCountry}} Observing that the progress of the trial was “certainly slow”, the bench said, “We like to observe the progress of trial for one year…if there is no substantial progress in trial for one year, the accused may move a bail application.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Observing that the progress of the trial was “certainly slow”, the bench said, “We like to observe the progress of trial for one year…if there is no substantial progress in trial for one year, the accused may move a bail application.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the Karnataka government, submitted that the prosecution intended to examine only 150 witnesses, of whom 60 were crucial and would be examined within a year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for the Karnataka government, submitted that the prosecution intended to examine only 150 witnesses, of whom 60 were crucial and would be examined within a year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The bench told the state not to keep “multiplying witnesses”. Luthra, however, argued that delays had also occurred because the accused frequently sought adjournments for cross-examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bench told the state not to keep “multiplying witnesses”. Luthra, however, argued that delays had also occurred because the accused frequently sought adjournments for cross-examination. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The court directed the defence lawyers, including those representing Darshan, to cooperate with the trial proceedings and avoid seeking adjournments on “flimsy” grounds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court directed the defence lawyers, including those representing Darshan, to cooperate with the trial proceedings and avoid seeking adjournments on “flimsy” grounds. {{/usCountry}}

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Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Darshan, informed the court that the judge conducting the trial was holding additional charge due to a vacancy in the concerned court.

The bench permitted the trial court to conduct witness examination on a regular basis and consider hearing the matter on a day-to-day basis.

The court also addressed Darshan’s allegations regarding denial of facilities available to other undertrial prisoners, including restrictions on meetings with visitors and being housed in a “quarantine” cell.

The Karnataka government submitted a report by the jail superintendent stating that all facilities available to other undertrial prisoners were being provided to Darshan as well. The state clarified that the “quarantine” cell retained its name from the Covid-19 period and that the actor was allowed to interact with other inmates.

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The court directed the state to ensure that all facilities due to the actor under the Prison Manual were provided.

Darshan, actress Pavithra Gowda and several others are accused in connection with the abduction and murder of 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan who allegedly sent obscene messages to Gowda.

Darshan was arrested on June 11, 2024, two days after Renukaswamy’s body was found in a drain.

In the police chargesheet filed in September 2024, Gowda was named as the prime accused and Darshan as the second accused. Police alleged that Renukaswamy had been harassing Gowda with lewd messages and images and blaming her for Darshan’s marital discord, which allegedly led to his murder.

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