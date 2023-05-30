Senior IPS officer B Dayananda appointed Bengaluru's new police commissioner

The Karnataka government on Tuesday appointed Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) B Dayananda as the new Bengaluru city police commissioner and transferred C H Pratap Reddy to the internal security division as the Director General of Police (DGP).

B Dayananda is a 1994 batch IPS officer, who has served as the Mysuru city police commissioner in 2015.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amid more shuffling of IPS officers in top posts, the government also promoted Dr M A Saleem, the special commissioner for traffic, as the Criminal Investigation Department's (CID) DGP for Special Units and Economic offences, Bengaluru. Meanwhile, ADGP K V Sharath Chandra, who was the existing CID head, was transferred to the Intelligence department.

ALSO READ | Alok Kumar set to return as Bangalore Police Commissioner?

“The post of Director General of Police, Internal Security Division, Bengaluru is declared equivalent in status and responsibilities to the cadre post of Director General of Police, Criminal Investigation Department, Bengaluru under Rule 12 of IPS (Pay) Rules 2016 as included in Schedule II of the said rules,” a notification from the state government said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“K. V. Sharath Chandra, ADGP, CID, Bengaluru is transferred with immediate effect and posted until further orders as ADGP, Intelligence,” it added.

Who is Bengaluru's new top cop, B Dayananda?

B Dayananda is a 1994 batch IPS officer, who has served as the Mysuru city police commissioner in 2015, after which he was appointed Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Intelligence, Bengaluru.

He has also served as the joint commissioner of police for crime and traffic in Bengaluru, a report said.