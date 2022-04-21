Shooting in Haveri theatre after argument over seat, one seriously injured

In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old man has been injured gravely after being shot twice in the stomach by an unidentified man at the Rajashree movie theatre in Haveri.

Both the victim and the accused were patrons of a screening of the recent release 'KGF: Chapter 2', starring Kannada actor Yash and Sanjay Dutt, among others. The victim, came to be known as Vasanthkumar Shivapur. He reportedly worked in agriculture fields and was a resident of Mugali village. According to reports, the theatre at which the incident occurred lies in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's home constituency Shiggaon in Haveri district.

Shiggaon's police have reportedly told media that the victim came to watch the much-anticipated movie with his friends after a day of work. He reportedly rested his feet on the seat in front of him, which happened to be the accused's seat. Angered by this, an argument broke out in the theatre between the two, after which the accused left the theatre.

To everyone's shock, he reportedly came back with a pistol and fired at Vasantkumar. Eye witnesses have told media that the unidentified man fired shots three times - once in the air and twice in the victim's stomach. Reports said that people in the theatre ran outside in fear after the first shot was fired. The man who then shot Vasanthkumar twice, escaped and is currently absconding. Gravely injured Vasant was shifted and admitted to KIMS hospital by police who rushed to the spot, to undergo treatment. He is said to be out of danger.

According to reports, the police have not yet arrested anyone in the matter, but efforts are being made to nab the shooter. Police is reportedly also scanning a list of licensed gun holders from the nearby areas. Police have added that the injured person had no enmity with any other people. Therefore, this incident can be termed as an isolated occurrence with no hidden intent.

Haveri superintendent of police Hanumantharaya reportedly told local news daily that they have formed two teams to investigate the case and catch hold of the absconding shooter, and that they will reveal further details on the case after detaining the suspect.