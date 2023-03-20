Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / ‘Show your LinkedIn profile’: Bengaluru landlord's demand for a tenant

‘Show your LinkedIn profile’: Bengaluru landlord's demand for a tenant

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Mar 20, 2023 09:52 AM IST

In the chat, when he tried to negotiate a 2bhk flat, the broker asked him to share the LinkedIn profile as the owner was asking for it. The broker even said, “Can you please share a small write up about you?” in the chat.

It is no easy game to find a decent home for rent in fast growing cities, especially in Bengaluru which has people from all over the globe. A Twitter user recently shared his hurdles during the flat hunt, where he was asked to provide his LinkedIn profile with a small write up about him to match the qualifications set by a house owner. The post went viral on the internet, with so many residents of Bengaluru relating and saying, ‘You are not alone.’

Bengaluru landlord's demands for a LinkedIn profile of tenant. (Picture for representation) (HT Photos)
Bengaluru landlord's demands for a LinkedIn profile of tenant. (Picture for representation) (HT Photos)

A user named Goutham shared a WhatsApp conversation between him and the housing broker and wrote, “Day 12 of house hunting in Indiranagar.”

In the chat, when he tried to negotiate a 2bhk flat, the broker asked him to share the LinkedIn profile as the owner was asking for it. The broker even said, “Can you please share a small write up about you?” in the chat.

The tweet received multiple responses from the tenant community in the tech capital. A user said, “This is happening quite a lot in Bengaluru, I know a couple of my friends who are ready to pay a good amount for rent but they're asked a lot of questions and then the rent is quoted again with an increased price... They're still hunting for a house.”

Another user wrote, “Getting a place at Indiranagar and Koramangala has become such a pain. It wasn’t so tough a couple of years back. One would start in the morning and fix a place by evening.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru karnataka
bengaluru karnataka
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out