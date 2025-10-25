‘Sir, there is some footpath in your garbage’: Bengaluru’s unwalkable infra becomes a meme

Fed up with the state of Bengaluru's crumbling and cluttered sidewalks, Bengaluru residents are taking their frustration online, this time, with a dose of dark humour. A number of viral Reddit posts mocking the city’s “walkable” infrastructure have reignited debate over the city’s worsening infrastructure, especially for pedestrians.

In one post, a user sarcastically described his daily struggle, writing, “Just enjoying our city's walkable urban paradise. I have a car and a bike, but I chose to walk everyday to office (~1.5Km) to avoid adding to traffic…This is the "walkable" infrastructure I get. What's the point?”

The accompanying photo, shared from near Hennur Police Station in Balachandra Layout, shows a broken, uneven footpath buried under piles of garbage.

The post garnered several hilarious reactions from Bengaluru residents, one of whom said, “Sir, there is some footpath in your garbage.”

“Looks like garbage exchange zone,” another wrote.

One more Reddit post echoed the same frustration, with the user posting, “So they call this as ‘walkable’! It's a nightmare walking on Sarjapur road near kaikondrahalli lake. The footpaths have become dump yards. And this is the main area in (the) locality.”

“Use flying taxi/s,” a commentator wrote in response. “I smell the stench from the picture,” one more reply stated.

Bengaluru’s footpaths have long been a sore point for residents.