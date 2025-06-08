‘Speak in Kannada first’: Bengaluru woman’s response to vox-pop host sparks language debate online

A video from Bengaluru has gone viral, igniting fresh discussions around the ongoing language tensions in Karnataka. In the clip, a woman firmly insists that a street interviewer speak in Kannada instead of Telugu while conducting a public interaction, a moment that has since sparked wide reactions on social media. A vox-pop host was schooled by a Bengaluru woman for asking question in Telugu.

Take a look at the video

The interaction took place during a street vox-pop when the host, speaking in Telugu, asked the woman her opinion about Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) recent IPL victory. The woman immediately interrupted him and said, “Speak in Kannada first. You must ask the question in Kannada.”

Surprised but polite, the host responded that he knew only a little Kannada. The woman didn’t budge and replied, “Speak in whatever little Kannada you know. That’s fine.” Her calm but firm assertion instantly resonated with many online, especially among Kannadigas who’ve often voiced concerns about the diminishing usage of the local language in public spaces in Bengaluru.

The video gained rapid traction, triggering a wave of responses across platforms. One user commented, “What is he even thinking—asking questions in Telugu in Bengaluru? Doesn't he have basic awareness about Kannada being the local language?”

Another user celebrated the woman’s stance, writing, “Just a few years ago, such resistance from everyday people was unheard of. This is heartening. Let this become the norm.”

Some users also acknowledged the interviewer’s respectful handling of the situation. “Credit to the Telugu host too—he didn’t escalate or argue. He responded sensibly and acknowledged the woman’s point,” a user wrote.

Others viewed the clip as a symbolic shift in public attitude. “When you politely ask for Kannada, it pulls people out of their ‘supremacy’ mindset and brings ground-level respect. That’s what we saw here,” another person posted.

The incident adds to the growing discourse around linguistic identity in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru—a city that attracts people from across India and the world.