Karnataka raises compensation to 25 lakh for families of Bengaluru stampede victims

The Karnataka government on Saturday announced an increase in the compensation for victims of the tragic Bengaluru stampede that claimed 11 lives and left over 50 injured. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the ex gratia amount would be hiked from ₹10 lakh to ₹25 lakh for each of the deceased’s families. Eleven people died and several injured in stampede outside Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium. (AFP)

The announcement came four days after the deadly crowd surge outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium during a felicitation event organised to celebrate Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) historic IPL 2025 win.

Taking to social media platform X, Siddaramaiah said, “I have ordered an increase in the compensation announced for the families of those who died in the stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium from ₹10 lakh each to ₹25 lakh. Our government hopes that families who have lost loved ones will not suffer further due to financial problems."

RCB announces ₹ 10 lakh compensation

In addition to the government’s aid, the RCB franchise had earlier announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh per victim’s family and promised the creation of a support fund to assist those who were injured in the incident.

The tragedy unfolded on June 4, when an estimated crowd of two to three lakh people gathered outside the iconic stadium in central Bengaluru to catch a glimpse of their cricketing heroes. The victory celebrations, however, quickly turned into a nightmare as unmanageable crowds led to a fatal stampede.

The fallout from the incident has taken a political turn, with opposition BJP leaders like Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and Bengaluru North MP Shobha Karandlaje accusing the Congress-led state government of prioritising political optics over public safety. They also criticised the state’s decision to hand over the investigation to the Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner instead of an independent or judicial body.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has suspended many IPS officers including former Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda after the incident.