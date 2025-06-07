Bengaluru man beheads wife, caught carrying severed head on scooter: Report

In a horrific act that shocked the outskirts of Bengaluru late Friday night, a 26-year-old man was arrested after police discovered he was riding a scooter with his wife's severed head placed on the footboard. The accused was arrested on Saturday. (Representational Image)(AFP)

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the accused, identified as Shankar, was intercepted by patrol officers around 11.30 pm near Chandapura-Anekal Road in Heelalige village, located in Anekal taluk.

According to a senior police officer cited by Deccan Herald, the gruesome discovery was made after police noticed bloodstains on his clothes and stopped him for questioning.

The victim, Manasa (26), was Shankar’s wife and a resident of Hebbagodi. The couple had been married for over five years and shared a three-year-old daughter. Both worked at private companies, Shankar in Koramangala and Manasa in Bommasandra, and lived together in a rented home in Heelalige, the report further added.

Investigators told the publication that Shankar suspected Manasa of having an extramarital affair. Tensions had reportedly escalated in recent days, leading Manasa to temporarily leave the house and stay at a paying guest accommodation.

Police said she later returned, attempting to reconcile for the sake of their daughter, but the couple continued to argue, the report added.

Attacked with axe

On Friday, following yet another heated confrontation, Shankar allegedly attacked Manasa with an axe at their home. After beheading her, he placed her severed head on the scooter’s footboard and left the scene.

He was formally arrested in the early hours of Saturday after being taken to the local police station, where a case was registered. Investigations are ongoing.

