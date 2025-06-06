Bengaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje demands 'Allu Arjun-like' arrests over Chinnaswamy stampede

Bengaluru North MP and BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje has launched a scathing attack on the Karnataka government following the tragic stampede near Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium that left 11 people dead. She questioned the accountability of top state leaders and drew a sharp comparison with actor Allu Arjun's controversial arrest in a similar incident in Telangana. Bengaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje demands arrests in Chinnaswamy stampede case.

Also Read - ‘Doesn’t listen to anyone’: Nikhil Kamath recalls what a politician said about suspended Bengaluru top cop B Dayananda

What she said?

Addressing reporters, Karandlaje referred to the December 2024 stampede during a screening of Pushpa 2, where a woman lost her life. "In Telangana, the government arrested Allu Arjun from his home following the incident. Why is the Karnataka government not taking similar action here?" she asked. "Should we arrest Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar for this tragedy?" she added, accusing the state leadership of prioritizing political optics over public safety.

She further criticised the government's decision to order an inquiry headed by the Bengaluru Urban District Commissioner, expressing doubts over its impartiality. “How can a bureaucrat investigate his own political bosses? If the collector finds lapses by Siddaramaiah or DK Shivakumar, will he have the courage to hold them accountable?” Karandlaje asked. She called for an independent investigation, led by retired High Court judges, to ensure transparency and justice.

The BJP MP alleged that the Congress-led state government was more focused on "hijacking credit" for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) IPL victory than ensuring crowd safety. “The administration was desperate to share the spotlight with RCB players. In the process, they ignored basic precautions,” she said.

Also Read - Why was RCB marketing head Nikhil Sosale arrested?

In the aftermath of the incident, several senior police officials have been suspended, including former Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda. On Friday, police arrested Nikhil Sosale, the marketing head of RCB, in connection with the chaos outside the stadium on June 4 during the victory celebrations.

The Karnataka government is now facing mounting pressure, with critics demanding not just bureaucratic action, but political accountability as well.