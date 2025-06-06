Search Search
Friday, Jun 06, 2025
Why was RCB marketing head Nikhil Sosale arrested?

ByHT News Desk
Jun 06, 2025 09:53 AM IST

Nikhil Sosale, the head of marketing and revenue for RCB at Diageo India, was taken into custody at the Bengaluru airport.

Bengaluru police on Friday arrested the marketing head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Nikhil Sosale, in connection with the stampede that occurred outside M Chinnaswamy stadium during the IPL champions' victory celebration on Wednesday, June 4.

Fans throng near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4, 2025, to celebrate a day after the victory of RCB in the IPL final cricket match(AFP)
Fans throng near the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4, 2025, to celebrate a day after the victory of RCB in the IPL final cricket match(AFP)

According to a report by India Today, the head of marketing and revenue for RCB at Diageo India was taken into custody at the Bengaluru airport when he was reportedly flying out to Mumbai.

The report suggested that Sosale wasn't the only arrest made in the case. Three staff members of DNA Entertainment Networks Private Limited, the organisers of the victory celebrations, were also detained by the police. The report identified the three detained people as Kiran, Sumanth and Sunil Mathew, who were taken in for questioning.

Why was Nikhil Sosale arrested?

Nikhil SOsale was arrested after Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday ordered the arrest of representatives of the RCB franchise, the event management firm DNA Entertainment Private Limited, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA).

The order came hours after an FIR was registered against them under various charges, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder, in connection with the stampede that killed 11 people. He also suspended Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda and several other senior police officials.

The Bengaluru stampede case

The stampede occurred on Wednesday evening outside the stadium in Bengaluru, where a large number of people thronged to participate in RCB's first-ever IPL victory celebrations.

The FIRs were registered following a complaint by a police inspector at Cubbon Park station, police said.

The FIR charged voluntarily causing hurt (section 115), voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by using dangerous weapons or means (section 118), voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from his duty (section 121), and unlawful assembly (section 190) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Shashi Tharoor on Hindustan Times.
