Star Air launches the first non-stop flight between Belagavi and Nagpur

On April 16, Star Air, the aviation arm of Sanjay Ghodawat Group will operate the first direct flight between Belagavi and Nagpur under the regional connectivity scheme UDAN.

With no prior direct flights between the two cities, Star Air will become the first airline in the history of Indian aviation to achieve this remarkable feat. Also known as the Tiger Capital of India or the Orange City, Star Air views Nagpur as a captivating city that is widely famous for its delectable oranges, cleanliness, greenery, IT sectors, tiger reserves, and pilgrim sites. With the launch of a new destination, Star Air allows seamless and direct travel to the tourist destination of Nagpur while it caters to its passenger's needs with the utmost care and comfort, keeping their best interests in mind.

The launch of the new route heralds the beginning of a new era for Nagpur, as it advocates for better connectivity within the state and the rest of the country. Commenting on the milestone achievement, Shrenik Ghodawat, Director - Star Air, said, "It gives me immense pleasure to announce that we are now directly connected to Nagpur via Belagavi. We are confident that this new route will not only boost our regional network but also continue to provide better connectivity and strengthen the tourism sector of both cities. We hope to continue connecting to many other regional cities of India in the time to come."

Star Air will operate twice a week between Belagavi and Nagpur on Tuesday and Saturday. The schedule of these flights has been planned to offer passengers the most reasonable prices under the popular UDAN scheme. This historic flight service between Belagavi and Nagpur covers 762 Kms of air distance, and passengers now just have to spend 1 hour instead of 19 hours as required from other modes of transportation.

Currently, Star Air offers scheduled flight services to 16 Indian destinations that include Ahmedabad, Ajmer (Kishangarh), Bengaluru, Belagavi, Delhi (Hindon), Hubballi, Indore, Jodhpur, Kalaburagi, Mumbai, Nashik, Surat, Tirupati, Jamnagar, Hyderabad, and Nagpur.

Sanjay Ghodawat Group (SGG) is a prominent Indian business conglomerate that has a presence in various high-value business verticals. Aviation, Consumer Products, Education, Energy, Mining, Realty, Retail, and Textiles are some of its key business domains. SGG was founded in 1993 and since then it has witnessed impressive growth under the splendid stewardship of its Founder and Chairman- Sanjay Ghodawat. It has a strong base of millions of customers globally, an employee strength of over 10,000, and a student base of over 16,000. SGG is moving ahead with great vigour and bringing significant changes in people's lives with its wide range of high-quality products and services.

(This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.)