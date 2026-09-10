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Tamil Nadu CM Vijay to make first overseas trip to London

While official confirmation is pending, the CM is traveling via Dubai to meet the UK diaspora, pushing back the maternal uncle gold ring scheme launch.

Updated on: Sep 10, 2026, 13:56:14 IST
By S Vijay Karthik
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CHENNAI : Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay would embark on his first overseas trip to London to attract investments to the State, the government said on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay would be travelling to London via Dubai and later meet the Tamil diaspora in the United Kingdom. (PTI)
Tamil Nadu chief minister C Joseph Vijay would be travelling to London via Dubai and later meet the Tamil diaspora in the United Kingdom. (PTI)

In view of his trip, the ambitious ‘maternal uncle gold ring scheme’ one of the poll promises of the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which was supposed to be launched on September 15, is getting postponed, minister Dr K G Arunraj said.

Also Read: CM Vijay clarifies row over his ‘body language’ in Tamil Nadu Assembly: ‘Not in any way intentional’

Arunraj, the minister for health, medical education and family welfare said, “Since, the CM is travelling abroad tomorrow, the launch of the scheme is getting delayed.”

Also Read: Tamil Nadu Assembly erupts in ruckus over CM Vijay’s ED remarks; DMK MLAs evicted

While there was no official communication from the state government on the CM’s overseas journey, Vijay would be travelling to London via Dubai and later meet the Tamil diaspora in the United Kingdom.

Also Read: ‘Can’t get up?’ Vijay’s rare gesture towards DMK MLA sparks table-thumping in TN Assembly

On the ‘maternal uncle gold ring scheme’ (Thaimaman thanga modhiram thittam), Arunraj said, “Yes, the launch of the scheme is getting delayed. We will make an official announcement soon. It is not happening on the date (September 15) which we previously mentioned. It is getting postponed.”

 
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