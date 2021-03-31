Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Taxi services at Bengaluru airport hit after death of cab driver
Taxi services at Bengaluru airport hit after death of cab driver

The police have launched investigation and are looking at all the angles in order to find out the reason for the driver's death.
Taxi services at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru have been impacted and authorities have asked people to make their own travel arrangements. This happened due to the death of a cab driver, news agency ANI reported.

The airport authorities requested passengers to use the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus service for travel to and from the airport.

"Taxi services at @BLRAirport are impacted. Passengers are requested to use the BMTC bus service for travel to and from BLR Airport or make their own travel arrangements. Watch this space for updates," Bengaluru airport authority posted on Twitter.

The driver set himself ablaze inside his cab at the airport and later succumbed to his injuries in the hospital, the police said.

The police have launched investigation and are looking at all the angles in order to find out the reason for the driver's death, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Bengaluru-Northeast Division CK Baba said.

