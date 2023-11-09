Bengaluru police arrested a techie who was returning to Bengaluru from the United States of America for allegedly groping a woman on board. The Kempegowda International Airport police booked the accused, and he was later released on bail, said a report in The Times of India. Techie booked in Bengaluru for allegedly groping woman in flight: Report

According to the report, the 32-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati who is also a techie in the USA was sitting next to the accused. When the woman fell asleep, the accused reportedly placed his hand on her thigh. However, she removed it and a few minutes later, he allegedly placed his hand on her thigh, once again. The woman alerted the cabin crew of the airlines, and she was allotted another seat in the flight.

Meanwhile, the accused argued that he did not place his hand intentionally. Speaking to the publication, a senior police official said, “We arrested the accused and booked him under sexual harassment charges. He said that he did not consciously touch her, and she did not even complain to the cabin crew.” The incident is said to have happened on a Frankfurt-Bengaluru Lufthansa flight.

Earlier, A 29-year-old data engineer from Andhra Pradesh was arrested by Bengaluru police for allegedly trying to open the emergency door of an international aero plane. The accused wanted to check the functioning system of the emergency door at the aero plane.

