Thinking of giving case to NIA: Karnataka govt on death threats to HC judges

Karnataka Home Minister said the state government is contemplating handing over the probe in death threats to three High Court judges following their verdict on the hijab row to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). 
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra (HT)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 02:57 PM IST
ANI | ByYamini C S

The Karnataka government is considering handing over the investigation into the death threats to three HC judges including the Chief Justice of Karnataka to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Araga Jnanendra, the Karnataka Home Minister said that in a presser: "We are thinking of giving this case to the NIA and are taking note of other aspects related to the case. The government has taken it very seriously. It is not right to comment on and threaten the sitting judges. 

The death threats came after a full Karnataka High Court bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi held that the Quran does not mandate the wearing of hijab for Muslim women. Three persons of the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) were booked in Tamil Nadu for issuing the death threats to the HC judges.

One man from Tamil Nadu has been sent to 8 days of police custody for allegedly issuing death threats.

"The government has taken the threat to judges seriously, as it amounts to challenging the system. Magistrate Court here has remanded him for eight days of police custody. Bengaluru police will investigate the case," the state's Home Minister further added.

"As per my information, two persons have been taken into custody by the Tamil Nadu police," the Karnataka Home Minister added.

Post the threats, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday that the three HC judges will be given Y-category security cover.

The Karnataka High Court dismissed various petitions challenging a ban on Hijab in education institutions and had said that wearing a Hijab is not an ‘essential religious practice’ of Islam. 

With inputs from ANI

